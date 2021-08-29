Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 5.2%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 184,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,401,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,547,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,148,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

