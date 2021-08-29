Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $9,548,761.52 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $262.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Okta by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.