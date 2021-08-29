Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $310.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $300.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $262.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

