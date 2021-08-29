Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OLLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,492 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

