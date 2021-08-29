Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

