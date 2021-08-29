Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $28.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $310.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Olympic Steel stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Olympic Steel at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

