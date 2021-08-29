Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.42.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,191. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

