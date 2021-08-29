Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.42.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,191. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.