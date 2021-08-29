Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,700,000 after buying an additional 385,031 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,089 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 94,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,638,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.19. 1,305,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,839. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

