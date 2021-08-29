OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 227.3% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $56.21 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $2.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 3.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMVKY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

