Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $172,200.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

OTRK stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 14.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,036,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter valued at about $11,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 279.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 275,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 197,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.