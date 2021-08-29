Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Prudential by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Prudential by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

PUK opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

