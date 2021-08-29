Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of WEX by 45.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $184.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

