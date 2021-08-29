Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,351 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $77.09 and a 52 week high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

