Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,437 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Steelcase by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 183.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 83,861 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth $331,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

