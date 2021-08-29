Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after acquiring an additional 154,689 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.63. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

