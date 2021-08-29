Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 703,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

