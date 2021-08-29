Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 259.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,170 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 634.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

