Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 24.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,650,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,996 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 10,733,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,190 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,631,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,429,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

ETRN stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

