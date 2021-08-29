Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,093 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,463,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,586,000 after purchasing an additional 161,487 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,361,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 397.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 638,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 510,474 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,343,000.

NASDAQ FINX opened at $51.23 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97.

