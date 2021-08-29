Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.93 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

