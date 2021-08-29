Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $180.31 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $185.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

