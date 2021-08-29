OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.04

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.04 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 2813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

OPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.08 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $762,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,228.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $85,517.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,749 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,472 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

