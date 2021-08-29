Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on OCLDY. upgraded Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OCLDY stock remained flat at $$9.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orica has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

