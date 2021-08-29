Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.
OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $118.00 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.
About Orient Overseas (International)
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
