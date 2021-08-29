Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the July 29th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS OROVY opened at $118.00 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $22.00 dividend. This is a boost from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Orient Overseas (International)’s payout ratio is 189.06%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

