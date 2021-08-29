Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $80,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $50,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

OTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.25. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

