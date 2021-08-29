Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.69. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after purchasing an additional 469,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 774,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,343,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 706,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

