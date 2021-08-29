Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.74. 7,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,873,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $47,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.