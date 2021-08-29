PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.36 and last traded at $71.08. 6,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 271,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,987,000. ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after acquiring an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 210,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,001,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.