Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 2,300 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

SXT traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.72. 205,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,800. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

