Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New $11.66 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 199,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRVL traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 14,782,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

