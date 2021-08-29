Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 14,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,143,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Calix makes up about 2.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 1.80% of Calix worth $54,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,391,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $8,065,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701 over the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CALX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.13. 511,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

