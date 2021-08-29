Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 246,032 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 246,032 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in WestRock were worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $51.95. 1,589,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

