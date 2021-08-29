Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $609.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $617.18.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.