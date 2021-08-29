Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $289.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

