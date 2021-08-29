Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 3,782 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

