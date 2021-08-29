Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.