Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,494 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

