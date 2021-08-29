Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 31.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 448.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 158.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Truist lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.28. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

