Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 80.9% in August

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the July 29th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 352.0 days.

Shares of Parkland stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08. Parkland has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Parkland from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

