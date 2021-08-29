Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Paya alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYA stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,995. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.