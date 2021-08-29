Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $438.06.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.70. 209,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,009. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $490.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

