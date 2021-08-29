PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 25,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,501,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

