PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.68 Million

Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce sales of $581.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $694.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $317.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDCE shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PDCE traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 956,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 3.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $406,450 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

