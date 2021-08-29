PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

