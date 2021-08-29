Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WOOF. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $21.53 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $509,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

