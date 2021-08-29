Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

