PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312,447 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,140 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

