Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

Shares of PECO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. 344,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,270. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

