Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Photronics traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 9059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,843,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

