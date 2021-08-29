Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PLAB opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

